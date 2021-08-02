4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $379,900

Beautiful home by RNL Homes featuring 4 bedrooms and 2 baths, a two-car garage, and an extended covered patio. Oakmont is Bryan's newest master-planned community and it will offer numerous amenities previously not seen in a residential community in BCS. Amenities will include a community center, coffee shop, gym, adults and kids pool, walking trails, and an amphitheater in addition to extensive landscaping throughout the entrance and social areas.