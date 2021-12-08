 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $379,900

4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $379,900

4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $379,900

If you're looking for a large home that you can make your own with a little TLC look no further! This 4 bedroom, 4 bath home with over 4,200 sq.ft. and almost 1/3 acre shaded lot has 3 living areas, a formal dining room, a private office, two master suites, and a 3 car garage. The home also offers a scenic backyard and lots of storage space! Recent updates include a new roof and a new air conditioning units

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert