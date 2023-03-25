$7,500 for the buyer to use towards closing costs, interest rate reduction, or additional price reduction. Backs up to a greenbelt! Open and luxurious plan with massive room for your family and friends. Storage abounds with 3 closets on the first floor plus a walk-in pantry and a bedroom sized primary closet. The great room concept lets room sizes be flexible and all the upgraded lighting and flooring make it feel like home. The first floor features the primary suite plus a guest bedroom and full bath. Upstairs are two very large bedrooms with walk-in closets. One of the bedrooms upstairs is large enough to be a game-room. This is a cul-de-sac street meaning less traffic! High efficiency HVAC, LED Lighting, Energy-Star Appliances, and more mean low utility bills! The completed pictures are of the same floor plan - staged.