4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $375,000

Centrally located home in Enchanted Meadows with expansive patio featuring a large gazebo. Great for entertaining. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath main house with an additional living suite off the master bedroom that features a separate living area, kitchen, bedroom and full bath. Large living area with fireplace and plantation shutters. Formal dining area with built-ins for storage. Updated kitchen featuring extensive cabinets, updated appliances, a hammered copper sink, and refrigerator. Upstairs has 2 bedrooms that open on a balcony overlooking the patio and storage galore. A dedicated workshop/craft room located off the garage and laundry area.