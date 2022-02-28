 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $375,000

If you are looking to be near downtown Bryan yet have a lot of room this could be just what your looking for. Two living quarters with This Single Family Residence is located at 900 N Randolph Ave, Bryan, TX and sits on a entire city block at almost 1 acre, new roof just added. This property was originally built in 1960 and had a facelift. The main home is 2,794 sq ft with a large open family room/dining room combine, large kitchen and study/breakfast area with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. The 2 car garage with work shop has an apartment above 819 sq ft get for your extended family or residual income. Half the property has a privacy fence, behind the fence you will find a outdoor kitchen and a storage shed. There are several large shade trees. This property can be divided into 3 lots per the city. The house and the garage will have to remain as 1 lot.

