If you are looking to be near downtown Bryan yet have a lot of room this could be just what your looking for. Two living quarters with This Single Family Residence is located at 900 N Randolph Ave, Bryan, TX and sits on a entire city block at almost 1 acre, new roof just added. This property was originally built in 1960 and had a facelift. The main home is 2,794 sq ft with a large open family room/dining room combine, large kitchen and study/breakfast area with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. The 2 car garage with work shop has an apartment above 819 sq ft get for your extended family or residual income. Half the property has a privacy fence, behind the fence you will find a outdoor kitchen and a storage shed. There are several large shade trees. This property can be divided into 3 lots per the city. The house and the garage will have to remain as 1 lot.
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $375,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Longtime Bryan softball coach Enrique Luna is no longer a school district employee.
Soon after Buddy and Jeane McGown first met in 1950, Jeane had long-term plans for the both of them.
A 27-year-old Magnolia man was in the Brazos County Jail on Sunday after being arrested over the weekend on multiple charges that included acc…
A pedestrian was killed early Friday after being struck by a vehicle on the Texas 6 frontage road in Bryan.
The Bryan school board will meet at noon Friday for a special meeting to name the lone finalist for the superintendent position.
HOUSTON — The College Station girls basketball team has been the underdog in three of its last four playoffs games, but on Saturday afternoon,…
Gary Blair’s decision to return to his hometown after graduating from Texas Tech led him to a job as a physical education teacher at the newly…
It will be a night of champions for women’s college basketball at Reed Arena on Thursday.
- Updated
Las Vegas police say 14 people have been shot in a hookah parlor. One victim died and two suffered critical injuries.
Mark Edwards, who was the longtime public address announcer for the Texas A&M women’s basketball and volleyball teams, died Tuesday mornin…