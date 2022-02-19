 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $374,900

4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $374,900

4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $374,900

This one is a beauty, you never guess she was NEW to this neighborhood, she fits right in! The doll house apartment in the back has so much character with its naturally finished original hardwood floors, 1 bed, 1 bath all new kitchen cabinets, appliances, Heating/cooling, and new roof. Rent out her doll house, it would make a great Mother-in-law suite or Guest house. The New house has a great open floor plan, mud room, 3 beds and 2 full nice size baths. This is truly one you do NOT want to miss! together they are the Perfect blend of new & old.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert