4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $374,900

This one is a beauty, you never guess she was NEW to this neighborhood, she fits right in! The doll house apartment in the back has so much character with its naturally finished original hardwood floors, 1 bed, 1 bath all new kitchen cabinets, appliances, Heating/cooling, and new roof. Rent out her doll house, it would make a great Mother-in-law suite or Guest house. The New house has a great open floor plan, mud room, 3 beds and 2 full nice size baths. This is truly one you do NOT want to miss! together they are the Perfect blend of new & old.