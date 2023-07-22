COMPLETE AND READY FOR MOVE IN! $7,500 for the buyer to use towards closing costs, interest rate reduction, or additional price reduction. Backs up to a green belt! The primary suite plus a guest suite is on the first floor with two very large bedrooms, while the upstairs features a game room, 2 bedrooms, a bathroom, and large walk-in attic storage. This plan is wide open with a very large island kitchen featuring granite counters, a decorative backsplash, a window over the sink, stainless steel GE appliances, and one of the largest walk-in pantries you will see! The primary suite features a walk-in closet, a separate tub and shower, and dual vanities. Storage abounds with great under-stair storage, a large laundry room, an oversized garage, a large storage closet in the game room and SO MUCH MORE! ASK about our available incentives!!
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $374,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Texas A&M defensive lineman Walter Nolen is at the center of impermissible benefits violations levied against former Tennessee head footba…
Texas A&M University’s Faculty Senate passed a resolution Wednesday aimed at curtailing outside influence in regard to faculty hiring and …
Texas A&M University has given itself a black eye in an embarrassing one-two punch that continues to fester.
Texas A&M University President M. Katherine Banks, who tendered her resignation late Thursday, misled faculty on circumstances around the …
José Bermúdez, Texas A&M University’s interim dean for the College of Arts and Sciences, announced Monday night he has decided to step asi…