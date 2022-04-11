4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $372,500

Immaculate, well maintained Bryan 4 x 3 home! Nestled among large trees, home has easy access to schools, shopping & more. Entry opens to kitchen, living room & two downstairs bedrooms. Front bedroom has built-in desk with shelves stretching across one wall. Kitchen offers granite counters, stainless appliances including microwave over electric burner cooktop. Enjoy entertaining in family room with a wet bar. Bar has under granite counter cabinets for extra storage & the upper counter is great for serving. A window wall with special above cornice lighting adds an abundance of natural light. Formal dining/living combination just off family room offers built-in china cabinet & another counter serving area. Room is 20 feet long so it works as a oversized dining room or dining/living combination. Bedroom number 3, located upstairs, features a raised 7.5 x 8 foot platform that can be used for a bed or play area & remaining floor area is 13 x 12.5 feet with a full bath attached. The upstairs master bedroom is uniquely oversized in an L-shape with its own private fireplace & attached dressing area with granite top make-up vanity. The two areas allow multiple ways to arrange the room including a sitting area for enjoying a little quiet time away from the rest of the house. The 12.5 ft granite vanity with separate sinks is an added bonus. Outdoors the backyard has deck, storage shed & boat garage could also be used as a workshop. Roof replaced Aug 2020, HVAC replaced Aug 2021.