Popular Millstone floor plan has 4 bed/2 bath - the house seems larger than 2100 sq. ft. with an open concept living, the formal dining room can be enclosed to make a fabulous study! You will love the covered back patio and the spa-like primary bath. Tons of upgrades including, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, full blinds, tile throughout the main and all wet areas, and so much more. Pictures are of a completed house of the same floor plan.