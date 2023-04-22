Popular Millstone floor plan has 4 bed/2 bath - the house seems larger than 2100 sq. ft. with an open concept living, the formal dining room can be enclosed to make a fabulous study! You will love the covered back patio and the spa-like primary bath. Tons of upgrades including, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, full blinds, tile throughout the main and all wet areas, and so much more. Pictures are of a completed house of the same floor plan.
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $371,000
