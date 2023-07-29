Welcome to this amazing almost brand new home in Edgewater! With four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an open concept living space, this immaculately cared for ranch style home is sure to please. Relax in the oversized primary bedroom with its beautiful and luxurious attached bathroom. Plus, you'll never have to worry about running out of hot water - this home features two water heaters providing plenty of hot water for all three bathrooms! To top it off, enjoy breathtaking sunsets from your very own backyard. Plenty of parking space with an oversized driveway and a very wide as an added bonus. This home truly has it all!