4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $365,100

Backs up to a greenbelt! Our popular Newport plan features 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Buyers love the connection of the laundry room to the Master Bathroom! Large closets, soaring ceilings, and tons of windows set this open floorplan apart from the competition. Almost 1900 sq. ft. of space, you'll love the the quartz counters, stainless steel appliances and all the included features like 2" faux blinds, a full landscaping pack and so much more. This home has lots of great incentives available to the buyer as well. Call for more information! The finished pictures are of a similar completed house.

