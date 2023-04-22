Popular Denver floor plan has 4 bed/2.5 bath, the house seems larger than 1995 sq. ft. with open concept living, kitchen, and dining room! You will love the enormous covered back patio and the spa-like primary bath. Tons of upgrades including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, full blinds, tile throughout the main and wet areas, and so much more. Pictures are of a completed house of the same floor plan.