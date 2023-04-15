Briar Meadows Creek subdivision BRYAN - The large home does not have age restrictions. Opportunity Priced at $171.86 per square foot! This well-cared-for home offers a split bedroom design, high ceilings throughout, A total of 4 Bedrooms, and 2 Full-size bathrooms with tiled walls in the shower and tub areas. The family room leads to a quiet Master bedroom that receives plenty of natural light. check out the huge walk-in closet with plenty of storage, and a spacious master bath with an ample walk-in shower. The kitchen features quartz and granite countertops with custom-built cabinets and lots of working space with the large island has a lot of cabinets for additional storage and a counter-sitting area on one side, also see the very spacious pantry with plenty of shelf space. Easy-care tile floors in all traffic areas. Inside Laundry and Mud areas right next to the access to the 2 vehicles attached garage. This home has very manageable front and back yards with sprinkler systems. At the end of the day, the very private back porch is ready for you, to enjoy a relaxed time. The home was completed in December 2021. Sellers are very accessible and they will make it easy for you to visit any day, so, please contact your favorite REALTOR and set an appointment as soon as possible!