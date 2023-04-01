Avonley Homes presents "The Iris" floorplan in Rudder Pointe! This charming open plan offers 4 bedrooms and 2 baths with a nice 3-way split bedroom floorplan. There is an abundance of natural light in this home that also features vinyl plank flooring in the entry, dining, kitchen, and living area. The open kitchen boasts an island, granite counters, a nice appliance package, and overlooks an open living area and adjacent dining area. When ready to retire in the evenings relax in the primary bath that offers a deep garden tub and a separate shower. Ample walking paths leading to the playground, soccer field, and large green space are an everyday convenience when you live in Rudder Pointe!