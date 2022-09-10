4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $355,800

It's on Lili Cove, the newest hidden private enclave of homes in Pleasant Hill. Here, EVERY lot features a green belt behind the home. This street has one entrance and is comprised of two cul-de-sacs which means no through traffic truly making for an enclave that is virtually impossible to find in other parts of Brazos county! Our most popular 4 Bedroom 3 full bath model with a huge kitchen and pantry. This 3-way split plan has tons of windows flooding the rooms with natural light. The fully landscaped, irrigated and fenced yard make this a turn key set up. The primary suite is a show stopper with a huge bedroom, enormous walk-in custom closet, dual sinks, walk-in shower and garden tub. You will love the quality of an Omega Builders home and all the upgraded included features. The stainless appliances, granite counters, full blinds, Carrier HVAC system, farmhouse exterior styled siding, and an industry-leading 10 year structural warranty program. Ask about are incentives! Finished Pictures are of an example home of same plan.