4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $354,900

Priced to Sell! A lovely 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bath plus a study single family home located at Edgewater sub. features open floor plan with three-way split. Raised ceilings with crown molding, spacious kitchen with beautiful granite counter tops, an island, stainless steel appliances, and a huge pantry. Elegant foyer, a splendid corner fire place, and lots of natural light. Washer, dryer, and refrigerator are included. Master suite downstairs with large walk in closet. Master bath offers beautiful deep-garden tub, separate shower, and double vanities. Three spacious bedrooms with two full bath and large media or study area are upstairs. Beautiful vinyl plank flooring in living, dinning, kitchen, carpet in bedrooms, wet areas are tiled. Nice two-car garage. Short distance to Bryan Mary Branch elementary school, Aerofit, Bryan Wal-mart center, restaurants, and TAMU Riverside/Rellis Campus. Photos were from previous.