Our popular Newport plan featuring 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Buyers love the connection of the laundry room to the Primary Bathroom! Large closets, soaring ceilings and tons of windows set this open floorplan apart from the competition. You'll love the ton of upgrades like tons of recessed lights, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, 2" faux blinds, full landscaping pack, tile throughout the main and all wet areas, and so much more. Pictures are of a completed house of the same floor plan.