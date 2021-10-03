4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $350,000

WELCOME TO YOUR NEW HOME SWEET HOME! 7695 Planters Loop located just 5 minutes outside of Bryan on 1.9 acres is truly a gem. Inviting from the moment you turn in the driveway with a large open lot, beautiful windows and darling front porch which sets the stage for what is inside. Through the front door, one is greeted with an open, large and spacious living room, with view to the oversized dining room with room for a 12 person table. The newly remodeled kitchen with eating bar and stainless steel appliances is ready for a new cook to enjoy! The grand master suite is truly an escape. Room for king size bed, large furniture and even a sitting area or small office. Let your imagination soar with this room! Fresh paint throughout the home makes this home move-in ready. Beautiful private backyard is the final touch to this great home. Call for a private showing today!