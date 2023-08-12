Welcome home to Alamosa Springs in Bryan. This spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath residence with numerous upgraded features, make this Legend Classic Home feel like a custom-built property. The first floor offers the perfect space to entertain; with a dual-peninsula kitchen featuring granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, 42” cabinetry, ceramic tile backsplash, under-mount sink and LED recessed lighting. Also downstairs, the owner’s suite offers a large window box accent, an ensuite bath with dual sinks, large garden/soaking tub, glass walk-in shower and an enormous frosted glass window providing privacy as well as natural light and an oversized closet. Upstairs you will find a 2nd living space that could be used as an office or play area, 3 additional guest bedrooms with spacious closets, a full bath w/ dual sinks and a private flex room that was designed as a theater; but could easily function as the nursery, playroom or a secluded study. Additional features include an irrigation system, rain gutters and much more.