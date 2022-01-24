 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $350,000

This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in the Tiffany Park subdivision in Bryan. This home features over 2000 sq ft with a huge living room, new flooring throughout the home, new appliances, spacious bedrooms, formal dining, large privacy fenced back yard. There is also a detached building that has limitless options! Tons of updates in this home! Close to shopping, restaurants, schools and medical!

