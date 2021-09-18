4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $350,000

Tenant occupied, recently built townhouse minutes from Texas A&M University. Walk or bike to campus or catch the 'Old Army' off campus bus. Per Google Maps, 1/2 mile, 10 minute walk from Clay St to Northgate. 1.2 mile, 25 minute walk to the East entrance of Kyle Field. Great unit for investors, alumni, parents or owner occupants wanting something convenient to TAMU. 2 car attached garage. Ample off street parking. HOA maintains lawn. Contact listing agent for floor plan details. Listing agents have ownership interest. *Pictures are of a previously staged unit.