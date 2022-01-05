If you're looking for a large home that you can make your own with a little TLC look no further! This 4 bedroom, 4 bath home with over 4,200 sq.ft. and almost 1/3 acre shaded lot has 3 living areas, a formal dining room, a private office, two master suites, and a 3 car garage. The home also offers a scenic backyard and lots of storage space! Recent updates include a new roof and a new air conditioning units
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $350,000
