This 4 bed, 3.5 bath home features a split floor plan with the master bedroom and half bath downstairs, and the remaining 3 bedrooms upstairs. Close to Texas A&M and REllis campus, shopping, restaurants and more, this spacious and convenient home has plenty to offer! The open concept kitchen and soaring ceilings provide a delightful 1st floor entertaining experience which includes a flex-room that can be used for a study, exercise or formal fining area. The second floor flex-room provides enough space to utilize it as a media room, play room, or game room, which overlooks the backyard. If you're looking for an entertainer's dream home, that is the perfect blend of style and comfort, this is it!
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $349,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Raspas El Payasito has announced via Facebook that the Bryan restaurant will consolidate its business with its sister company, Texas Meat Market.
Former Texas A&M football coach Kevin Sumlin was hired as the Houston Gamblers’ head coach on Thursday.
The class of 2022 raised the bar for the 24th annual All-Brazos Valley Volleyball Team. Sixteen seniors make up more than half of this year’s …
Brazos County health officials reported a record 533 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents Friday. It was the highest number of new cas…
The Adams sisters are coming back to Texas.
For your home in 2022, here are the hot new trends for the new year, plus what we’re leaving behind.
A woman injured in a Bryan house fire Tuesday night has died.
Kenny Bergmann, an 83-year-old volunteer at the Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity ReStore, has an idea of what makes a good volunteer.
Whether you’re exploring colleges to potentially attend, or you want to see how your alma mater stacks up, here's a look at the 100 best private colleges in the U.S.
Car enthusiasts will roll into Bryan on Sunday for the annual gathering at Chicken Oil Co. known as Luckey’s Rod Run.