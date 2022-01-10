4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $349,900

This 4 bed, 3.5 bath home features a split floor plan with the master bedroom and half bath downstairs, and the remaining 3 bedrooms upstairs. Close to Texas A&M and REllis campus, shopping, restaurants and more, this spacious and convenient home has plenty to offer! The open concept kitchen and soaring ceilings provide a delightful 1st floor entertaining experience which includes a flex-room that can be used for a study, exercise or formal fining area. The second floor flex-room provides enough space to utilize it as a media room, play room, or game room, which overlooks the backyard. If you're looking for an entertainer's dream home, that is the perfect blend of style and comfort, this is it!