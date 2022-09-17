4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $346,800

Lili Cove is ready to welcome home home. Here, EVERY lot features a green belt behind the home in the newest hidden private enclave of homes in Pleasant Hill. This street has one entrance and is comprised of two cul-de-sacs which mean no through traffic truly making for an enclave that is virtually impossible to find in other parts of Brazos county! Our most popular 4 Bedroom 3 full bath model with a huge kitchen and walk-in pantry. This 3-way split plan has tons of windows flooding the rooms with natural light. You will love the quality of an Omega Builders home and all the included features. The stainless appliances, quartz counters, and full blinds are included, Carrier HVAC system, farmhouse exterior styled siding, and an industry-leading warranty program. ASK about our incentives! You don’t want to miss out on Lili Cove. It’s one of those streets that becomes “THE STREET” people want to live on for years to come!