4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $345,000

Welcome home to this inviting 4 bed, 2 bath home situated on a quiet cul-de-sac surrounded by lots of mature trees. The living room boasts a gorgeous stone fireplace and opens into the spacious kitchen complete with island, granite counters, eating bar, pantry, gas appliances and exquisite cabinetry. The master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom with soaker tub, separate walk-in shower, oversized double-sink vanity, and walk-in closets. The home also features tray ceilings throughout, a desirable split bedroom floor plan, in-house laundry, beautiful wood laminate and tile flooring, plus a granite vanity with double sinks in the second bathroom. Enjoy the shaded backyard from the covered porch and extended patio perfect for entertaining. Plus enjoy the neighborhood playground and tennis courts in the desirable Austin's Colony.