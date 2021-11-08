4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $339,999

Look no further than this gorgeous 4/2 beauty on 1/4 acre corner lot on a cul de sac in Austin's Colony and around the corner to Mitchell Elementary or Rudder High School. As you walk into this beauty, you are greeted with an open concept floorplan which boasts architectural arches, soaring ceilings, laminate flooring and a floor to ceiling rock/brick fireplace. Step into the spacious kitchen which enjoys exquisite granite counters, stainless steel appliances, tons of cabinet and counter space, and a huge breakfast area. Retreat into the master suite complete with dual sinks, large jetted tub, spacious separate shower, and a massive walk in closet. Secondary bedrooms are split from the master and enjoy large closets and one bedroom has a lovely built in desk. The secondary bath is roomy and receives wonderful light from the small window above the shower/tub. Retreat to the spacious back yard which boasts a covered patio and a large wooden deck with so much character. Updates include a new roof in August 2020, garage door opener with wifi enabled motor in September 2019 as well as a brand new wooden fence in January 2019 and finally a new water heater in July 2018. This immaculate home is just waiting for you to call it home!