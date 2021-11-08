Look no further than this gorgeous 4/2 beauty on 1/4 acre corner lot on a cul de sac in Austin's Colony and around the corner to Mitchell Elementary or Rudder High School. As you walk into this beauty, you are greeted with an open concept floorplan which boasts architectural arches, soaring ceilings, laminate flooring and a floor to ceiling rock/brick fireplace. Step into the spacious kitchen which enjoys exquisite granite counters, stainless steel appliances, tons of cabinet and counter space, and a huge breakfast area. Retreat into the master suite complete with dual sinks, large jetted tub, spacious separate shower, and a massive walk in closet. Secondary bedrooms are split from the master and enjoy large closets and one bedroom has a lovely built in desk. The secondary bath is roomy and receives wonderful light from the small window above the shower/tub. Retreat to the spacious back yard which boasts a covered patio and a large wooden deck with so much character. Updates include a new roof in August 2020, garage door opener with wifi enabled motor in September 2019 as well as a brand new wooden fence in January 2019 and finally a new water heater in July 2018. This immaculate home is just waiting for you to call it home!
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $339,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
Braden Meador had said there was one cardinal rule for his sister, Morgan, when she was considering getting engaged earlier this year: don’t h…
United Airlines will drop its service at Easterwood Airport in College Station in 2022, Texas A&M University System officials announced We…
Follow along here Tuesday night as results for Brazos County come in for the November 2021 election. Polls closed at 7 p.m.
A capacity crowd gathered in the Caldwell school district’s board room Wednesday night with six people addressing the school board and adminis…
An Oklahoma City man was sentenced to eight years in prison this week by a Brazos County jury that found him guilty of sexual assault and assa…
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers have identified the man who was killed Sunday morning in a vehicle accident on F.M. 1179 in eastern…
Good Bull BBQ announced Monday that the barbecue restaurant is shutting its doors for good.
A Bryan man was in the Brazos County Jail on Friday after being accused of driving while intoxicated for the third time.
When it comes to No. 13 Texas A&M knocking off a football program from the state of Alabama, the football gods have required a sacrifice i…
OFFENSE: C