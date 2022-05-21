A beautiful 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bath two-story house located at Edgewater subdivision features flowing split floor plan with formal dining and raised ceilings, beautiful foyer and stunning staircases, spacious kitchen with beautiful granite countertops. Master suite downstairs with large walk in closet. Master bath offers beautiful deep-garden tub, separate shower, and double vanities. Three spacious bedrooms with two full bath and large media or study area are upstairs. Beautiful vinyl plank flooring in living, dining, kitchen, carpet in bedrooms, wet areas are tiled. Nice two-car garage. Short distance to Bryan Mary Branch elementary school, Aerofit, Bryan Walmart center, and restaurants. Photos were taken previously.
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $335,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now as coach Jimbo Fisher defends the Texas A&M football program from accusations made by Alabama football coach Nick Saban on NIL a…
Two Bryan men were arrested Monday afternoon on charges of possessing more than 5,000 grams of meth, which is more than 11 pounds, with intent…
Thursday morning, surrounded by an entourage of people — and one of his German shepherd dogs — Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher …
It’s been more than two decades since their conversation, but Rodney Wellmann can vividly remember getting the call from then-A&M Consolid…
The Texas A&M baseball team will not play Incarnate Word next Tuesday in what was slated to be the final regular season game at Blue Bell …
Authorities say multiple people have been shot at a church in Southern California and a flea market in Houston.
One person was injured in a shooting in the 2700 block of Poplar Circle on Friday morning, Bryan police said.
A College Station man was arrested Tuesday morning for four felony charges of possessing drugs with intent with sell, police said.
The search continued Saturday for a Texas inmate serving a life sentence for murder who escaped from a transport bus Thursday after stabbing t…
Two people were hospitalized after a shooting early Sunday morning in Bryan, according to Bryan police.