4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $335,900

A beautiful 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bath two-story house located at Edgewater subdivision features flowing split floor plan with formal dining and raised ceilings, beautiful foyer and stunning staircases, spacious kitchen with beautiful granite countertops. Master suite downstairs with large walk in closet. Master bath offers beautiful deep-garden tub, separate shower, and double vanities. Three spacious bedrooms with two full bath and large media or study area are upstairs. Beautiful vinyl plank flooring in living, dining, kitchen, carpet in bedrooms, wet areas are tiled. Nice two-car garage. Short distance to Bryan Mary Branch elementary school, Aerofit, Bryan Walmart center, and restaurants. Photos were taken previously.