Priced to Sell! A beautiful 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bath two-story house located at Edgewater subdivision features flowing split floor plan with formal dining and raised ceilings, beautiful foyer and stunning staircases, spacious kitchen with beautiful granite countertops. Master suite downstairs with large walk in closet. Master bath offers beautiful deep-garden tub, separate shower, and double vanities. Three spacious bedrooms with two full bath and large media or study area are upstairs. Beautiful vinyl plank flooring in living, dining, kitchen, carpet in bedrooms, wet areas are tiled. Nice two-car garage. Short distance to Bryan Mary Branch elementary school, Aerofit, Bryan Walmart center, and restaurants. Photos were taken previously.
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $325,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Gonzalo Lopez killed by law enforcement after allegedly being involved in the killing of 5 in Leon County
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice confirmed late Thursday that escaped convict Gonzalo Lopez, who is suspected to have killed five peop…
WACO — Hoping to send retiring softball coach Steve Dolezel out with the school’s first state tournament appearance, Lorena kept pushing the e…
'Bullets were literally flying everywhere': Witness describe Oklahoma shooting that left 1 dead, 7 injured
One person was killed and seven were injured in the shooting, including two juveniles, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Sunday.
The Texas A&M baseball team will not play Incarnate Word next Tuesday in what was slated to be the final regular season game at Blue Bell …
LA GRANGE — It took six innings for the Mumford baseball team to get its first hit off Refugio’s Jordan Kelley, but it proved to be the only o…
This month, the College Station school district approved nine administrative contracts at campus and district level positions.
The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office identified a man who was found dead on Monday in Lake Somerville near Welch Park.
One would be pressed to find a schedule more jam packed during the spring than Centerville senior Kasen Jeitz.
After the final mail-in and provisional ballots were counted, Wanda J. Watson, the former chair of the Democratic Party of Brazos County, was …
On opposite ends of a horseshoe of tables at The Warehouse at C.C. Creations, Texas A&M pitchers Joseph Menefee and Micah Dallas laughed, …