4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $325,000

Brand new 2022 construction home that has never been lived in! Located in the highly desirable Edgewater community this 4 bedroom, 2 bath home offers ample space and plenty of room to entertain with the open floor plan. The spacious master bedroom also offers a large garden tub and separate shower with double vanities. The split floor plan is great for kids or your guests when they come to visit. A quick drive to the University and conveniently located close to Walmart, shopping, restaurants and so much more. Don't miss out on this never lived in new construction home! Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Tesla outlet installed in garage.

