This beautiful new builder home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and is located in the Mitchell subdivision. This single-story home features an open floor plan with a large living room that connects to the gorgeous kitchen and dining area. The master bedroom is very spacious and has a connecting bathroom and a large walk-in shower, double lavatories, and a walk-in closet. This home also features granite in the kitchen and bathrooms and luxury vinyl flooring in the living room, kitchen, and foyer, with tiled flooring in the bathrooms and utility room. Close to downtown Bryan and only minutes from Blinn College and Texas A&M University. Builder will contribute $5000 towards the buyer's closing costs (provided with any lender of the buyer's choice). House should be ready by end of June 2023!
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $325,000
