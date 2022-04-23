4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $325,000

So much to offer! This immaculate 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home rests on a spacious lot in Pleasant Hill. Here you'll find a three-way split floorplan, study with french doors, vinyl plank floors throughout the common areas, designer light fixtures, linen storage in all three baths, and custom ship-lap wall decor for the living room TV setup. Your new kitchen comes complete with granite counters, stainless appliances, white cabinetry with modern hardware, single-basin sink, and corner pantry. In the primary suite you'll find raised ceilings, granite vanity with double sinks, oversized tile shower, and large walk-in closet that connects through to the laundry room. Outdoor entertaining is easy in your large privacy-fenced backyard with covered patio. Bonus features include video doorbell, smart thermostat, underground sprinklers, ceiling fans in every bedroom, smart garage door opener, and more. You'll love that your new home is located just minutes to Lake Bryan, Texas A&M’s RELLIS Campus, Historic Downtown Bryan, and a quick jaunt to the heart of Bryan/College Station! Schedule your appointment today!