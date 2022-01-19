If you're looking for a large home that you can make your own with a little TLC look no further! This 4 bedroom, 4 bath home with over 4,200 sq.ft. and almost 1/3 acre shaded lot has 3 living areas, a formal dining room, a private office, two master suites, and a 3 car garage. The home also offers a scenic backyard and lots of storage space! Recent updates include a new roof and a new air conditioning units
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $319,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A College Station man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after a Brazos County jury found him guilty of forcing his way into a Bryan hom…
The Bryan school district hired Pearland’s Ricky Tullos as Bryan head football coach and athletics coordinator Monday night at its school boar…
Bryan City Council member Flynn Adcock has died, city of Bryan officials announced Monday. He was 57.
The 2022 dates for the Owning Your Piece of Texas: Key Laws Texas Landowners Need to Know program have been announced.
Brazos County surpassed its all-time high number of active COVID-19 cases on Thursday as health officials reported 395 new cases of COVID-19 a…
Hopdoddy Burger Bar announced Thursday that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Grub Burger Bar. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Brazos County health officials reported two new deaths related to COVID-19 and 359 new cases of the virus among county residents on Tuesday.
Here's what you need to know about masks like N95s, where to get them and how to use them safely.
The Navasota Police Department was investigating Thursday after a woman was found dead in her home following a shooting.
- Updated
Authorities say a man apparently took hostages Saturday during services at a synagogue near Fort Worth, Texas. It wasn't clear how many people were in the building.