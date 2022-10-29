Lili Cove is ready to welcome home home. Here, EVERY lot features a green belt behind the home in the newest hidden private enclave of homes in Pleasant Hill. This street has one entrance and is comprised of two cul-de-sacs which mean no through traffic truly making for an enclave that is virtually impossible to find in other parts of Brazos county! Our most popular 4 Bedroom 3 full bath model with a huge kitchen and walk-in pantry. This 3-way split plan has tons of windows flooding the rooms with natural light. You will love the quality of an Omega Builders home and all the included features. The stainless appliances, quartz counters, and full blinds are included, Carrier HVAC system, farmhouse exterior styled siding, and an industry-leading warranty program. ASK about our incentives! You don’t want to miss out on Lili Cove. It’s one of those streets that becomes “THE STREET” people want to live on for years to come!
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $316,725
Related to this story
Most Popular
From "hold me closer Tony Danza" to "There's a wino down the road," here's a look at some of the biggest mondegreens in music.
Texas A&M football fans are used to saying “Wait until next year,” just not this early in the season.
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff that considers coaches’ submissions. Vote for your favorite player from…
Texas A&M has indefinitely suspended defensive back Denver Harris, wide receiver Chris Marshall and offensive lineman PJ Williams, accordi…
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Bonham Trophy is headed to South Carolina for the first time in the trophy’s history after the Gamecocks beat Texas A&…
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Texas A&M played a load of freshmen on Saturday night at Williams-Brice Stadium. The Aggies made an even bigger load of m…
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A lot can happen in five minutes.
Watch now as Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher and players Demani Richardson, Max Wright and Randy Bond discuss how the Aggies plan to…
Liver transplant waitlists can range from 30 days to 5+ years. Developing treatments to spur liver regeneration could help cut demand for scarce organs.