4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $315,790

MOVE-IN READY -- QUICK CLOSE!! Exquisite 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with bonus room in Pleasant Hill from DR Horton! Beautifully constructed, the Prescott offers an open concept floor plan with a spacious living room open to the kitchen, breakfast nook, and much more. Enjoy cooking in the gourmet kitchen featuring sparkling granite counters, island, Espresso scheme cabinetry, pantry, and stainless appliance package. Escape to the primary suite with relaxing garden tub and tile shower, and huge walk-in closet that connects through to the laundry room! Smart home features include video doorbell, programmable thermostat, and smart lights at the front entry. Conveniently located just minutes to Lake Bryan, Texas A&M’s RELLIS Campus, Historic Downtown Bryan, and a quick jaunt to the heart of Bryan/College Station. Don't forget the tile flooring throughout common areas, covered patio, and more! With an energy efficient design, this home is sure to be #1 on your list. Schedule your showing today and make it yours!