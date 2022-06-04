4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $315,000

LESS THAN ONE YEAR OLD GORGEOUS OMEGA HOME. Come check out this beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home that is sure to impress. With a well thought out 3 way split floor plan, beautiful open concept kitchen/living/dining room, granite in kitchen and bathrooms, large closets, and a beautiful covered patio this 1833 sq ft has it all! Being one of the only completed homes in this brand new subdivision, you'll want to make your appointments today!