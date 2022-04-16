 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $315,000

Come check out one of the largest lots in the new subdivision of Porters Meadow! This 3 bedroom with a bonus room that could be used as an office or 4th bedroom, has been very well taken care of and has modern accent walls already set up with a decorators paint color choice! Brick front, built in 2020. Minutes to grocery shopping and downtown Bryan. Granite countertops, laminate in main areas and carpet in bedrooms.

