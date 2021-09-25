Four bedroom Ranger Home Builders SMART home! Walk into a grand foyer where natural light draws you into the family room, dining room, and designer kitchen. Featuring soft close 42 in. cabinets, a large pantry, stylish backsplash, and stainless steel appliances, this kitchen boasts storage and style. This floor plan features three bedrooms with a shared bathroom and a secluded and expansive primary suite on the other side with an oversized closet. All four bedrooms have ceiling fans, large closets, and lots of natural light. Feel comfortable anywhere in the home with smart homes features including a SMART thermostat, Ring door bell, and SMART locks and lights. Welcome home to Ranger!
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $315,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff and are based on coach submissions. Vote for your favorite player from …
A College Station High School student was arrested Tuesday after making a terroristic threat, authorities said.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County reached an all-time high on Monday as health officials reported 367 new cases and one vir…
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County continued to climb to record highs on Wednesday as health officials reported 391 new case…
Driving down Texas Avenue, it is easy to miss the College Station Cemetery. Quiet, well-manicured and sprinkled with shade trees, the cemetery…
Texas A&M welcomed its largest ever freshman class this school year partly due to planned growth in some colleges but also because more st…
- Updated
Authorities say a body discovered Sunday in Wyoming is believed to be Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito.
A former Brenham High School coach was sentenced this month to 10 years in prison for having a relationship with a student.
Renovations worth $5.9 million are set to begin soon at Easterwood Airport.
Brazos County health officials reported 144 new cases of COVID-19 and four virus-related deaths among county residents on Friday.