4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $310,000

Nice 4 bedroom house situated on a cul-de-sac street in popular Copperfield subdivision. Home features large open kitchen with granite countertops and plenty of cabinet space, floor to ceiling stone fireplace in living room along with nice built in, extended living room area would make a great study or formal dining, solid flooring through out the entire house. The 2 car garage was nicely converted into additional heated and cooled space and finished out like the rest of the home. Roof was replaced Summer of 2020.