 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $310,000

4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $310,000

4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $310,000

Nice 4 bedroom house situated on a cul-de-sac street in popular Copperfield subdivision. Home features large open kitchen with granite countertops and plenty of cabinet space, floor to ceiling stone fireplace in living room along with nice built in, extended living room area would make a great study or formal dining, solid flooring through out the entire house. The 2 car garage was nicely converted into additional heated and cooled space and finished out like the rest of the home. Roof was replaced Summer of 2020.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert