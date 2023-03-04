OPEN HOUSE! SUNDAY, MARCH 5, 1 PM to 4 PM! Follow Positano Loop around the bend to find a true gardner's paradise! Built in 2017 and one of the newest homes in the Siena Subdivision, this 4/2 home sits on a 0.21 lot with ample room for 19 different fruit trees, and a designated area for multiple raised bed gardens! WOW! Inside, you'll find a massive open-concept living room, kitchen, and two dining areas! The kitchen features a large granite-topped island with ample cabinet space for easy storage. Gas range and deep sink. Large windows everywhere allow natural light to stream in through the main living areas. Easy-to-maintain vinyl plank laminate floors are great for kids and pets! Desirable three-way split bedroom floor plan! Primary bedroom and bath are spacious with a separate soaking tub and walk-in shower. Fresh paint throughout. Expanded patio in back yard! The Siena neighborhood includes a wonderful list of amenities! Pond, community pool, concrete walking trails, playground, jungle gym, and basketball courts. Easy access to Highway 6 - and only minutes from schools, shopping, restaurants, hospitals, and Messina Hof Winery. Call today for your private tour!