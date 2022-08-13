 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $305,000

4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $305,000

This charming four bedroom, two bath home features open concept living at its finest. The large kitchen granite-topped island opens up to the living and dining areas offering great flow throughout the home. Luxury vinyl flooring and high ceilings throughout the main areas create great cohesion. Features in the kitchen include walk-in pantry and eat-in dining. The home backs up to a green belt, no neighbors directly behind you. Come see it today.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert