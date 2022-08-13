This charming four bedroom, two bath home features open concept living at its finest. The large kitchen granite-topped island opens up to the living and dining areas offering great flow throughout the home. Luxury vinyl flooring and high ceilings throughout the main areas create great cohesion. Features in the kitchen include walk-in pantry and eat-in dining. The home backs up to a green belt, no neighbors directly behind you. Come see it today.
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $305,000
