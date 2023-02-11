Welcome to the newest Phase of Austin's Colony, featuring 4 bedrooms & 3 baths! Enjoy an open split floor plan including tile floors throughout, tons of natural light & high ceilings, the open concept Family, Dining & Kitchen area boasts tons of room for family living & entertaining! The kitchen features a generous island, stainless steel appliances, gas range, custom cabinets, pantry, & granite counter tops. Primary bedroom offers ample space to relax & retreat. The primary bedroom has a spacious bathroom features a large walk-in shower, double sink, closet & granite countertops. There are 2 guest rooms that are connected with a bathroom, the 3 guest bedroom has a full bath next to it. The backyard has a covered patio with grill and ceiling fan, large backyard with a wood fence all around, and plenty of room for entertaining. The home is available for immediate move in.