Available for move-in February 5, 2022 for SHORT TERM lease (3-8 months)! This 4100sf home is nestled on a 1.22acre lot on a cul-de-sac in the exquisite Beverly Estates, located central to the B/CS area. Enjoy the privacy of having no neighbors in the back and no neighbors— just woods & a creek— to the east. This home has 4 bedrooms and 4 baths, with the primary suite on the main floor. Two dining areas, living areas, a "hobby room", not to mention a sunroom that overlooks the stunning well-manicured backyard. In the backyard you'll find 2 fire pits, back patio, small koi pond, and beautiful large shade trees. This home is being offered furnished or unfurnished. Owners are willing to accommodate a lease as short as 3 months. The owners prefer a lease to start by early March 2022, and the lease must end by August 31, 2022. ***ALL UPSTAIRS BEDROOMS' WALLPAPER WILL BE REMOVED prior to lease starting. Internet, lawn care, pest control, kitchen appliances, and a washer & dryer are all included.
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $3,300
