Come Home to Austin's Colony a well appointed neighborhood with easy access to Earl Rudder (Hwy 6). This Gorgeous home is less than a year old and shows & smells like new. The open concept gives you many choices as to furniture arrangement, party hosting and family gatherings. A large island kitchen with custom cabinetry will make the cook in the family enjoy preparing a simple family meal or a Holiday feast. Plenty of seating room to keep it casual or spread out into the more formal dining room. After a night of entertaining family & friends retreat to your private suite. This spacious bedroom boast of raised boxed ceiling, walk in closet and a primary bathroom with soaking tub, his n her vanities and a walk in shower. Make an appointment to view this gorgeous new home before its gone.