Also for sale! LOCATION is everything! Only 3 miles to Kyle Field! Come check out this builder/designer owned property complete with 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms! Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring throughout on a herringbone pattern wears well and is waterproof. New stainless appliances, roomy closets, and charming side yard are just a few features this lovely home has to offer. Come see this one for yourself!