4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $3,200

FALL 2023 PRE-LEASE! 4 bed, 4.5 bath home less than 2 miles from Texas A&M University. Located blocks from the Texas A&M bus stop, this home features solid surface floors throughout, large living room with open kitchen, granite countertops, eating bar, stainless appliances, spacious bedrooms each with private bathrooms, 1/2 bath downstairs, 2in wood faux blinds, sprinkler system and more. Enjoy the additional study/bonus room, covered patio with fire pit and convenient location.