Recently renovated from the bottom up! New floors, New cabinets, new roof! All this work has been done within the last few months, and the roof is less than a month old. There is too much new to list here. This home is fully updated. A short walk from the local Walmart shopping center and a Chick-Fil-A, and only a 13 minute drive to the Texas A&M campus, this home is perfect for an Aggie family, or a long term hold for investors.
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $299,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two people were in the Brazos County Jail on Wednesday, accused of selling drugs after a search warrant was served on a College Station hotel …
A Caldwell High School basketball coach was killed in an accident involving an 18-wheeler at the intersection of Texas 21 and OSR in Bryan on …
A Bryan woman was in the Brazos County Jail on Tuesday after being accused of driving while intoxicated for the third time.
A correctional officer for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s Hamilton Unit has been charged with taking pills into the Bryan prison.
The Franklin football team features several sets of brothers on its roster, but one pair operates like the battery for the Lions.
America’s drug epidemic has taken the deadliest turn in our nation’s history. Overdose deaths have nearly doubled over the past five years. In…
WACO — As the College Station offense set up for first-and-goal at Denton Ryan’s 4-yard line, everyone inside Baylor’s McLane Stadium knew who…
Bryan High’s Ross Rogers is retiring, but he’ll still be around fieldhouses which have been home away from home for one of high school footbal…
- Updated
The local sheriff said he didn't know why the boy's father bought the gun. Several students from the shooting remain in critical condition, including a 14-year-old on ventilator. Here's the latest.
Brazos County health officials reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 and two virus-related deaths among county residents Friday.