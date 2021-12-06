4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $299,000

Recently renovated from the bottom up! New floors, New cabinets, new roof! All this work has been done within the last few months, and the roof is less than a month old. There is too much new to list here. This home is fully updated. A short walk from the local Walmart shopping center and a Chick-Fil-A, and only a 13 minute drive to the Texas A&M campus, this home is perfect for an Aggie family, or a long term hold for investors.