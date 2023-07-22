This stunning two-story home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and 2-car garage comes with a garage door opener/outside code box, minutes away from Kyle Field, shopping centers, and restaurants. You’ll find tasteful upgrades throughout the home with plenty of room for the whole family to enjoy. Privacy BLINDS on all windows, BACK DOOR BLIND INSERT, additional RECESS CAN LIGHTING in the kitchen, and vinyl plank flooring on the first floor. In the gourmet kitchen sure to please with tons of GRANITE COUNTER SPACE, 42" CABINETS, TILE BACKSPLASH, and all STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES! Retreat to the Owner's Suite featuring double MARBLE BOWLS, a GARDEN TUB and SEPARATE SHOWER, and a SPACIOUS WALK-IN CLOSET. It's hot in here? well, additional cool down with 52' CEILING FANS in each room. Enjoy the outdoors with a SPRINKLER SYSTEM and a COVERED PATIO. Come see what this home has to offer.
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $296,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Texas A&M defensive lineman Walter Nolen is at the center of impermissible benefits violations levied against former Tennessee head footba…
Texas A&M University’s Faculty Senate passed a resolution Wednesday aimed at curtailing outside influence in regard to faculty hiring and …
Texas A&M University has given itself a black eye in an embarrassing one-two punch that continues to fester.
Texas A&M University President M. Katherine Banks, who tendered her resignation late Thursday, misled faculty on circumstances around the …
José Bermúdez, Texas A&M University’s interim dean for the College of Arts and Sciences, announced Monday night he has decided to step asi…