4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $295,000

This 4-bedroom, 2-bath, well maintained home on a corner lot in Edgewater, near the community park with basketball court and lighted jogging trails, is sure to WOW you! The two year old home offers a split floor plan with an open concept kitchen-dining-living combo, all under a new 30-year roof, installed: 5/21. Enter the front foyer to see two bedrooms and a full bath to your left, and to your right, yet another bedroom and a large laundry room. Continue further into the sprawling living area, adorned with ample windows for natural light, tall ceilings, and durable yet elegant vinyl plank flooring, to find granite counter tops, large island with deep basin sink, pantry, stunning light fixtures, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, (Refrigerator, washer and dryer convey) and plenty of room for a large dining table to host your weekend get togethers. Enjoy your new master sweet with its roomy stand up shower, double sink vanity, separate toilet room, and a spacious walkin closet for all your clothing and storage needs. The big back yard is an open canvas ready for you to add your fire pit or play set. Schedule your showing today!