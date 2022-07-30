Exquisite 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Pleasant Hill from DR Horton! Beautifully constructed, the Richmond offers an open concept floor plan with a spacious living room, dining area, and much more. Enjoy cooking in the gourmet kitchen featuring sparkling granite counters, grey cabinetry, island, pantry, and stainless appliance package. Escape to the primary suite with tile shower, separate garden tub, dual sinks, and huge walk-in closet. Smart home features include video doorbell, programmable thermostat, and smart lights at the front entry. Conveniently located just minutes to Lake Bryan, Texas A&M’s RELLIS Campus, Historic Downtown Bryan, and a quick jaunt to the heart of Bryan/College Station. Don't forget the tile flooring throughout common areas, covered patio, and more! With an energy efficient design, this home is sure to be #1 on your list. Ready for December 2022 move-in!
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $291,550
Related to this story
Most Popular
Current expiration date system leads to confused consumers and wasted food. A food safety researcher explains another way to know what’s too old to eat.
The Brazos County Health District confirmed the first monkeypox case in the county Wednesday afternoon.
The city of Bryan is requesting residents voluntarily conserve water by limiting the amount used for outdoor watering until further notice.
Richard “Rick” Robison announced he is running for mayor of College Station on Monday. He said if elected, he hopes to keep property tax rates low.
One man died in a single-vehicle accident early Monday morning after an SUV struck a pole and flipped, according to College Station police.
Five-year-old Xavier Clifton nearly drowned in Adamson Lagoon Pool in College Station on July 9. But thanks to a chain of survival he was able…
Two Bryan men were arrested Tuesday after being involved in a nonfatal shooting July 20, according to police.
A Bryan man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly starting at least 11 grass fires in Bryan from June 28-30, according to the Bryan Fire Department.
Amazon Prime Air Drones are officially in College Station and, according to some residents, the drone is bigger than expected after seeing it …
Jason Cleere made three trips to the Navasota Livestock Auction on July 9 to help his father, Randy, sell over half of the cattle on Randy’s r…