4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $291,550

Exquisite 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Pleasant Hill from DR Horton! Beautifully constructed, the Richmond offers an open concept floor plan with a spacious living room, dining area, and much more. Enjoy cooking in the gourmet kitchen featuring sparkling granite counters, grey cabinetry, island, pantry, and stainless appliance package. Escape to the primary suite with tile shower, separate garden tub, dual sinks, and huge walk-in closet. Smart home features include video doorbell, programmable thermostat, and smart lights at the front entry. Conveniently located just minutes to Lake Bryan, Texas A&M’s RELLIS Campus, Historic Downtown Bryan, and a quick jaunt to the heart of Bryan/College Station. Don't forget the tile flooring throughout common areas, covered patio, and more! With an energy efficient design, this home is sure to be #1 on your list. Ready for December 2022 move-in!