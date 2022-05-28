4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $289,900

This two year old well-maintained home is beautiful and ready for move-in. It is the popular and flexible 4 bedroom/ 2.5 bath / 2 living Daryl floor plan in Alamosa Springs!! The kitchen opens to the family room and offers shaker style cabinets, granite countertops, tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. The large main bedroom is located downstairs, the game room and 3 bedrooms upstairs. Luxury Vinyl plank flooring and 2" blinds. Master bedroom includes a super shower and large walk-in closet. Backyard features a large patio and wooden privacy fence. Located near the Texas A&M Health Science Center, Traditions Golf Course and Texas A&M West Campus. Make you appointment today!!